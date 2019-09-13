MetaMorph (METM) Tops One Day Volume of $31,232.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $361,521.00 and $31,232.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.04354344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,995,571 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

