Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $16.13 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network and Cryptopia. Metal has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $1.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00203109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.01140640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, OKEx, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.