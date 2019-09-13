Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($117.38).

Shares of MRK stock traded up €1.66 ($1.93) on Thursday, hitting €99.02 ($115.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,433 shares. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.64.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

