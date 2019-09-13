MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ MTSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
About MER Telemanagement Solutions
