MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MTSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

