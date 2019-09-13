Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.98

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.00. Melrose Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.