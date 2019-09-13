Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.77 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $31.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,194,591. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.39. 105,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

