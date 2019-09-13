Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.52

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 5371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
