Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.52

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 5371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

