Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 73,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 234.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 102.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $75.76. 369,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $100.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.