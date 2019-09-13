Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.92. 3,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,912. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $261.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $2,583,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $522,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,427,568.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,781,704 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

