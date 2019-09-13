Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 624,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.68. 12,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,985.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $151,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,040 shares of company stock worth $21,620,238. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

