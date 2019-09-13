McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.24 ($1.59) and last traded at A$2.24 ($1.59), approximately 44,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.21 ($1.57).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23.

Get McPherson's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. McPherson’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.