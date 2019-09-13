Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ReNeuron Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

