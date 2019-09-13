Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.32. Matomy Media Group shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 895,086 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

