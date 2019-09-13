Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.17 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), approximately 31,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mastermyne Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Mastermyne and Mastertec. The Mastermyne segment offers project management, labour and equipment hiring, underground roadway development, underground ventilation device installation, bulk materials handling system installation and relocation, and underground mine support services, as well as underground conveyor installation, extension, and maintenance services.

