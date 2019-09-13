MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.29

Shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.29 and traded as low as $70.34. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 135 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

