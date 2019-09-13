Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz Sells 4,866 Shares

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MAR stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

