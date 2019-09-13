Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz Sells 4,866 Shares

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MAR stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
