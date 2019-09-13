Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

MANT stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mantech International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

