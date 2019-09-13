Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $483.06

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $483.06 and traded as low as $381.00. Maintel shares last traded at $389.00, with a volume of 5,998 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap lowered their target price on shares of Maintel from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 483.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maintel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

