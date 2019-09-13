Louisiana-Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,764% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

LPX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,719,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,220,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

