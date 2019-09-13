Loop Capital Downgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.33. 14,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after buying an additional 6,466,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,775,000 after buying an additional 706,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after buying an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,660,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

