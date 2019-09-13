Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.14

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $36,402.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,294.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.79 or 0.01755675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.52 or 0.02889330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00663659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00725908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00430567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009025 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,701,411 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.