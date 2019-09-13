Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 61 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 61 ($0.80) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price (down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.97 ($0.69) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.