Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 55 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price (down from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 51.94 ($0.68) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

