LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Gap Up to $32.55

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $32.55. LKQ shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 147,158 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LKQ by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 57.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

