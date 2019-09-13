Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Livongo Health news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik purchased 3,141,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja purchased 2,678,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,826,366 shares of company stock worth $162,980,808.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 111,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,200. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

