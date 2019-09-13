Livehire (ASX:LVH) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), 43,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The company has a market cap of $87.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

In related news, insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 2,500,000 shares of Livehire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total value of A$737,500.00 ($523,049.65).

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

