Litecoin Plus Trading Up 351.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 351.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $149,856.00 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,326.89 or 2.16017454 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023806 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,509,414 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

