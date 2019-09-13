Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LQDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 60,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 14.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

