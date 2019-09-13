Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0425 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $322,586.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 86.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

