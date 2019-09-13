Linx (LINX) Market Cap Reaches $26,125.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Linx has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Linx has a market capitalization of $26,125.00 and $30.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00666769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official website is mylinx.io . The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

