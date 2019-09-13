Linkey Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (LKY)

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Linkey token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linkey has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $78.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linkey Token Profile

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info . Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

