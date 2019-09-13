Linda (LINDA) Price Down 34.1% This Week

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, CoinExchange and YoBit. Linda has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Nanex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

