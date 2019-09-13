Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

LNC traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

