Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.56.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. 67,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $25,425,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $165,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 65.2% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

