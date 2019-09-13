Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $6.31 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00022625 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00667071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000737 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

