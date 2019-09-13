LIFE Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, LIFE has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $806,771.00 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

