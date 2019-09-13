Liberum Capital Raises Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 330

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.39. The company has a market cap of $390.58 million and a PE ratio of 48.77. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.93 ($4.25).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

