Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

