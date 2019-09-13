Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

