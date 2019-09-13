Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 620,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,684. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.