Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.90 target price on the stock.
TSE LGD remained flat at $C$0.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
About Liberty Gold
