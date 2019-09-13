Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

TSE LGD remained flat at $C$0.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

