LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LX shares. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 106,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,505,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989,450 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

