Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $86.35. 1,120,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,776. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Leidos by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 286,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

