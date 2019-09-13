Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,700. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

