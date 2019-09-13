Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,202 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 205.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,616,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,518,000 after purchasing an additional 361,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,446,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,428,000 after purchasing an additional 245,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

