Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $27,928,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Amarin by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $4,224,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

