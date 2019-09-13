Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 928 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after acquiring an additional 539,623 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after acquiring an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after acquiring an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $105,746,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $276.92. 189,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day moving average of $265.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

