Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,800 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the July 31st total of 1,141,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $52,931.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,274 shares in the company, valued at $526,061.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock worth $178,518,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. 2,923,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.