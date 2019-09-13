LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 696,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.64. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

