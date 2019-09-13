L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,356. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

